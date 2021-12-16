Man, 21, dies after shot in car, crashed into tree in Streamwood: Police

A 21-year-old man is dead after he and a woman were both shot in a car, later crashing into a tree in Streamwood, according to police.

Police said emergency crews were called to the 1000 block of Vine Street around 5:37 p.m. Tuesday for reports of two people shot.

When officials arrived, they found that the victims were shot inside a car and subsequently crashed into a tree a short distance away.

According to police, 21-year-old Gabriel Herrera, of Roselle, was taken to Saint Alexius Medical Center. He later died from his injuries, police said.

The woman was taken to Lutheran General Hospital, suffering non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Streamwood police are continuing to investigate, and believe this incident to be isolated with no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 630-736-3700, or leave tip at 630-736-3719.