Man, 24, missing from Ravenswood

A 24-year-old man has been reported missing from Ravenswood on the North Side.

Samuel Sparks was last seen Saturday in the 4900 block of North Damen Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Sparks is 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, has blue eyes, brown hair and a fair complexion, police said.

He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, a hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and brown shoes, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.