Man, 24, shot in his sleep in Lawndale

A 24-year-old man was shot in his sleep early Saturday in Lawndale on the West Side.

He was laying on his bed about 3 a.m. in the 2200 block of South Kirkland Avenue when someone outside fired shots, Chicago police said.

Bullets went through the drywall and he was struck twice in the leg, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating.