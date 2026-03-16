Divvy rates rise in Chicago as city promises more stations and rider perks in 2026

The Brief Divvy raised several per-minute ride fees and day pass prices this month. City leaders and Lyft say the changes will help fund maintenance and expansion. More than 200 new or upgraded stations are planned across Chicago in 2026.



City leaders and Lyft say Divvy will stay affordable for many riders in 2026 even as new rate increases take hold, with plans to expand the bike and scooter network by adding more than 200 stations across the city.

The announcement comes days after Divvy began raising several per-minute ride fees. Officials say the price changes and membership incentives are meant to keep bikes available, improve parking compliance, and support system growth at a time when demand is rising.

Divvy already logged more than 500,000 trips in early 2026. Last year, riders took a record 6.8 million trips. When combined with Lime scooters, shared micromobility use in Chicago reached nearly 13 million trips in 2025.

What is changing now:

Per-minute rates for members increased this month. Classic bike and e-bike rides now cost 20 cents per minute after the included 45 minutes. Scooter rides rose to 34 cents per minute.

Fees for ending a ride outside a docking station also increased. Members now pay $2, while casual riders pay $3. The fee does not apply when a rider locks up next to a full station.

Day passes also rose from $18.10 to $19.90. They still allow unlimited rides of up to three hours within a day.

City and Lyft officials say the adjustments will help fund maintenance work, system upgrades, and efforts to keep bikes and scooters stocked in busy areas. On a recent weekday afternoon near a crowded Loop station, several riders circled the block looking for an open dock. One finally wedged an e-bike into the last slot as a line formed behind him.

What riders get in return:

Officials say riders will see more access and pricing predictability this year. More than 200 new or upgraded stations are planned, including along the lakefront, downtown, and in neighborhoods with fewer options today. The city is working toward a goal of four stations per square mile.

Trips between 30 and 45 minutes for members will be capped at the cost of a 30-minute ride. Riders can also pause trips for up to 15 minutes. A "low assist mode" will remain available on e-bikes to mimic the feel and price of a classic pedal bike when regular bikes are not nearby.

Equity programs remain a focus. Unlock fees are removed for trips that start in Equity Priority Areas for non-members. The Divvy for Everyone program will continue offering $5 annual memberships and lower ride rates for income-eligible residents. Officials say enrollment will be easier this year through new partnerships and more outreach at community events.

What's next:

New stations will roll out throughout 2026 as pricing changes remain in effect. Updated rates are already visible in the Divvy app and online, and officials say riders should expect continued adjustments tied to system expansion and upkeep.