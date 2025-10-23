Man, 24, shot while riding in car on Chicago's West Side

The Brief A 24-year-old man was shot in the eye while riding in a car Wednesday night in the Austin neighborhood. He was taken to Humboldt Park Hospital in critical condition as police continue to investigate.



A man was shot and critically wounded while riding in a car Wednesday night in the Austin neighborhood.

What we know:

The 24-year-old was traveling as a passenger in a vehicle around 11:18 p.m. when someone on the street shot at the car in the 5200 block of West Chicago Avenue.

The victim was shot in the eye and was taken to Humboldt Park Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.