Man, 29, charged with murder in Rogers Park shooting

A 29-year-old man has been charged after allegedly shooting and killing a man last May in Rogers Park.

Desmen Williams faces one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Desmen Williams, 29

Williams was arrested on June 1 in the 6100 block of North Washtenaw.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

He was identified as the offender who shot and killed a 22-year-old man on May 6, 2020 in the 1600 block of W. Jonquil Terrace.

The offender was placed into custody without incident and charged accordingly, police said.

Advertisement

No additional information was made available by police.