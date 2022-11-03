Man, 38, killed in East Garfield Park drive-by shooting

A man was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 38-year-old was in the street just before midnight in the 3400 block of West Lake Street when someone in a dark sedan started shooting, police said.

The victim was shot in the back of the head and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.