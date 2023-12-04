Man, 39, fatally shot while driving in Austin

A man was shot and killed while driving Sunday afternoon in the Austin neighborhood.

The 39-year-old was driving with four other people in the car around 5:36 p.m. when gunfire broke out in the 1700 block of North Lotus Avenue, according to police.

Four males ran out of the vehicle, leaving the driver suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Loyola Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

A handgun was recovered a few feet away from the vehicle, police said.

There is no one in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.