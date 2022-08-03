Man, 58, run over twice and killed on Chicago's West Side

A pedestrian was run over by two cars and killed Tuesday night in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The 58-year-old man was crossing the street around 9:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue when he was struck by a silver vehicle that fled the scene southbound on Pulaski Road, police said.

He was then hit by a second vehicle being driven by a 20-year-old man. The driver stayed at the scene during the investigation, police said.

The 58-year-old was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Police said the man was not on the crosswalk when he was struck.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.