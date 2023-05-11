Man, 63, accused of burglarizing Chicago ice cream shop

A man was arrested after allegedly burglarizing an ice cream parlor early Thursday in the Cragin neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The 63-year-old is accused of shattering the front window of an ice cream parlor and stealing money around 12:44 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Diversey Avenue, according to police.

Officers found the man walking on Diversey with the proceeds from the burglary, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

He was taken into custody and charges are pending.