Series of smash-and-grabs reported across Chicago overnight

Smash-and-grab thieves hit six businesses overnight, making off with cash registers and money across several Chicago neighborhoods.

Four restaurants, one café and a retail store had their front glass doors or windows broken into during burglaries over a three-hour period starting around midnight, according to Chicago police.

The smash-and-grab burglaries happened at the following times and places:

Around 12:11 a.m. at a restaurant in the 7800 block of South Western Avenue in Wrightwood

Around 1:43 a.m. at a restaurant in the 4100 block of South Ashland Avenue in Back of the Yards

Around 1:45 a.m. at a cafe in the 2600 block of South Halsted Street in Bridgeport

Around 1:46 a.m. at a restaurant in the 2600 block of South Halsted Street in Bridgeport

Around 3:05 a.m. at a restaurant in the 1700 block of West Wilson Avenue in Ravenswood

Around 3:26 a.m. at a retail store in the 4500 block of North Ravenswood Avenue in Ravenswood

Area One and Area Three detectives are investigating the burglaries.