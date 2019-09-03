Man, 65, reported missing from Englewood may be at ‘high risk:' police

article

A 65-year-old man reported missing Monday from Englewood may be at “high risk,” according to Chicago police.

Robert Hampton was last seen in the 6400 block of South Peoria Street, police said. He has dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

Police described Hampton as a 6-foot-1, 140-pound man with brown eyes, black hair and a dark-brown complexion. He was wearing a red baseball cap, black jacket, blue jeans and white shoes when he went missing.

Hampton can be identified by a scar on his lower right cheek, police said. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Area South Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.