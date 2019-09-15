Man, 70, missing from Marquette Park

article

Chicago police are asking for help locating a 70-year-old man who has been reported missing from Marquette Park on the South Side.

James Harland was last seen Friday and is known to frequent the 6300, 6400 and 2800 blocks of South California Avenue, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

Harland, who may be in need of medial attention, is described by police as being 5-feet-4, 166 pounds, with brown eyes, gray hair and a medium-brown complexion.

It is not known what he was wearing when he went missing, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.