Man, 77, found shot dead in Fox Lake home; 1 in custody

One person was arrested after a 77-year-old man was found shot to death at his home in northwest suburban Fox Lake on Monday night.

Fox Lake police responded to a home in the first block of Mineola Road around 9:35 p.m. after a report of shots fired, officials said.

Upon arrival, officers found the body of a 77-year-old man who lived at the residence and had apparently been shot, police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed the victim had invited a woman over to his home. While they were inside, a man entered and shot the victim before fleeing with the woman in a minivan, police said.

Round Lake police responded to an unrelated call a short time later in the 300 block of Lunar Drive when officers saw a minivan that matched the description of the one used in the shooting.

Round Lake police were familiar with the man who normally drives the minivan and knew they were outside his residence, officials said. They established a perimeter around the home and the man eventually exited his residence and surrendered to Round Lake police.

He was taken into custody and is being questioned by The Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

The Lake County Coroner's Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force and Fox Lake Police are investigating the homicide.

Police said there is no known threat to the surrounding community.