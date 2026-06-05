Man accused of shooting at vehicle during road rage incident on Chicago expressway
CHICAGO - A Chicago-area man was charged in connection with a road-rage shooting last week on Interstate 57.
I-57 shooting charges
What we know:
Emmanuel Mosley, 29, was arrested Wednesday following an investigation into an expressway shooting that occurred May 28 on northbound I-57 near 111th Street, according to Illinois State Police.
Troopers responded to the incident around 1:56 p.m. after receiving reports that a person in another vehicle had shot at a victim's vehicle during what investigators described as a road rage encounter.
The victim was not injured in the shooting, police said.
After an investigation, police ultimately identified Mosley as the suspect.
Mosley, of Riverdale, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm. Police said Mosley remains in custody ahead of his first court appearance.
The Source: The information in this report came from Illinois State Police.