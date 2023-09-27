Man arrested after brazen attack on FedEx delivery driver in Downers Grove

article

A New York man is accused of attempting to rob a FedEx delivery driver Tuesday.

Keruin Guzman Araujo, 28, is charged with one count of attempted robbery.

At about 9:16 a.m., Downers Grove police officers responded to a call of an attempted robbery of a FedEx delivery driver in the 800 block of Lincoln Street.

While investigating, officers learned that a female delivery driver was walking to the door of a residence to deliver an Apple iPad Pro when she was allegedly approached by Guzman Araujo, who told her the package was for him.

When the delivery driver reached the front door of the residence, prosecutors say Guzman Araujo grabbed the package from her, and following a brief struggle, the delivery driver was knocked to the ground.

Guzman Araujo then allegedly fled the scene with the iPad Pro in a rented U-Haul pickup truck.

At about 12:15 p.m., officers located Guzman Araujo at an Airbnb, where he was staying. He was taken into custody at that time.

"With the increased popularity and convenience of home delivery services, the alleged brazen attack in broad daylight on an innocent woman who was just doing her job is extremely alarming and will be met with the full force of the law," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "This type of crime can have a chilling effect on the residents of the entire community, many of whom rely on such services for their everyday needs."

On Wednesday, a judge denied pre-trial release for Guzman Araujo.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 10.