Man arrested for spray-painting anti-Trump, anti-Israel graffiti on Carol Stream police station, businesses

The Brief Joshua Sanchez, 30, of Carol Stream, was charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors, including two felony hate crime counts, after allegedly spray-painting anti-Israel and anti-Trump graffiti on the Carol Stream Police Station, a bar, and a 7-Eleven. Police say Sanchez was caught in the act and arrested; officers found a knife with brass knuckles on him during the arrest. Authorities condemned the graffiti as hateful and dangerous, noting Sanchez’s next court appearance is set for Oct. 20.



A man has been charged with a hate crime after allegedly spray-painting profane graffiti on the Carol Stream Police Station and two nearby businesses on Thursday, according to authorities.

What we know:

Joshua Sanchez, 30, of Carol Stream, has been charged with two felony counts of hate crime, one felony count of criminal damage to government property, two misdemeanor counts of defacing property, and one misdemeanor count of possession of weapons.

Sanchez was released before his trial date, with the conditions that he cannot enter the Carol Stream Police Department, Chrissy's Gaming Bar & Grill, and the neighboring 7-Eleven.

On Wednesday, a police officer responded to a call around 9:59 p.m. of an individual spray-painting graffiti on Chrissy's Gaming Bar & Grill, located at 552 N. Gary Avenue. The officer saw Sanchez in the act of spray-painting, "F*** Israel" and "f*** Donald Dump" in large blue letters on the north side of the Carol Stream Police Station. Then the officer took Sanchez into custody. Allegedly when the officer did so, Sanchez attempted to reach into his pocket, where officers found a five-inch silver knife with metal/brass knuckles on the handle.

After an investigation, Sanchez had allegedly spray-painted "F*** Israel," "DT = epstein," MAGA - pedo protests," and "F*** DT Pedos" on Chrissy's Gaming Bar & Grill and on the neighboring 7-Eleven store.

Joshua Sanchez (DuPage County State's Attorney's Office)

What they're saying:

"Hate crimes, and the accompanying prejudice that fuels the type of despicable actions alleged in this case, have no place in civilized society," DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin said. "Make no mistake, any crime driven by hate, with the intent to harm, intimidate or instill fear in the community will not be tolerated in DuPage County."

"The deliberate defacement of property with hateful and divisive rhetoric stands in direct opposition to the values of the Village of Carol Stream," Carol Stream Chief of Police Don Cummings said. "What makes this incident even more concerning is that the offender armed himself with an illegal weapon, placing both our officers and the community at unnecessary risk. Thankfully, however, the swift and professional actions of our officers resulted in the individual being taken into custody before he could use that weapon to harm law enforcement or himself.

What's next:

Sanchez's next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 20.