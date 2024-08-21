Man arrested for tackling Chicago officer during protests near United Center: police

article

A man accused of tackling and injuring a Chicago police officer during the protests near the United Center, where the Democratic National Convention is being held, is behind bars.

Nicholas Bongiorno, 18, was arrested Aug. 19 in the 1900 block of W. Maypole, according to Chicago police.

He's charged with the following:

One felony count of aggravated battery/peace officer

One felony count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer, firefighter, or correctional institution employee

Three misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing a peace officer, firefighter, or correctional institution employee

One misdemeanor count of obstructing identification

Police said moments before Bongiorno's arrest, he tackled a Chicago police officer who was "protecting those expressing their First Amendment rights" to the ground and caused him to sustain a concussion.

He's being held in the Cook County Jail and the investigation is ongoing.