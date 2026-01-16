Man charged in deadly pedestrian crash in suburban Chicago

The Brief A 27-year-old man is charged with multiple felonies, including distracted driving and leaving the scene, in a deadly April 2025 pedestrian crash in suburban Chicago. Police said the victim, 33-year-old Amber Knowles, was pronounced dead at the scene, and investigators determined distracted driving was a significant factor. Authorities say the case underscores the dangers of distracted driving and are urging motorists to keep their attention on the road.



A 27-year-old man has been charged in a deadly pedestrian crash last spring in the Chicago area, authorities said.

What we know:

Javier Contreras-Bulnes faces two felony counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving death and one felony count of aggravated use of an electronic communication device causing death, according to Gurnee police.

The charges stem from an April 2, 2025, crash near Delany Road and Sunset Avenue. Police said the victim, identified as 33-year-old Amber Knowles, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators closed the roadway for several hours while processing evidence. Police said distracted driving was a significant factor in the crash.

What they're saying:

"This case represents a heartbreaking loss for the victim’s family and loved ones," said Chief Jeremy Gaughan. "While nothing can undo their pain, we hope these charges bring a sense of resolution and accountability. Our officers and investigators worked tirelessly to ensure this case was thoroughly investigated and that justice could be pursued."



Chief Gaughan added, "This incident serves as a difficult reminder of how dangerous distracted driving can be. A brief glance at a phone can change lives forever. We continue to urge drivers to put their phones down and give their full attention to the road."