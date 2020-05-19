Man charged in hit-and-run outside Lake View East restaurant

article

A man was charged after allegedly striking a woman with his vehicle Friday in Lake View East.

Aamir Mohammed, 30, was taken into custody about 10:50 p.m. May 16 after turning himself in, Chicago police said. He faces multiple charges, including aggravated battery, failure to report an accident and leaving the scene of an accident.

Mohammed, of West Rogers Park, was identified as a driver wanted for allegedly hitting a woman with his vehicle May 15, police said.

Just after 6 p.m. that day, 24-year-old Bijan Choya Early was hit outside a Ms. T’s Southern Fried Chicken restaurant, 3343 N Broadway. The impact caused her to suffer multiple injuries and broken bones.

A video shared with the Chicago Sun-Times by her mother and owner of the restaurant, Angenita Tanner, shows Early standing in front of the car and talking before she was struck.

Mohammed is due in bond court Tuesday.