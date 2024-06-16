Week in Review: Harvey mayor criticized • Woman found with 61 pounds cocaine • Riot Fest leaves Douglass Park

One suburban mayor was compared to Tiffany Henyard amid controversy; an Indiana woman was found with 61 pounds of cocaine at Midway Airport; and Riot Fest is rebranding and moving to the suburbs.

These are the top stories on Fox 32's Week in Review.

‘Worse than Tiffany Henyard’: Another south suburban mayor takes heat from residents

Tension in south suburban Harvey continues to grow as residents flocked to the streets for a peaceful protest on Monday.

About 50 people marched from a nearby church to the town's municipal center prior to its monthly city council meeting.

Chania Logan

Indiana woman allegedly trafficked over 61 pounds of cocaine into Midway International Airport

An Indiana woman is accused of trafficking over 61 pounds of cocaine into Chicago's Midway International Airport earlier this month.

Chania R. Logan, 27, of Indianapolis, faces possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and controlled substance trafficking.

'RiotLand': Riot Fest leaving Douglass Park and moving to the suburbs

Riot Fest is moving to the suburbs.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, Riot Fest organizers announced that the fest will be held at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview.

Neighbors near Douglass Park have long voiced a litany of complaints about the event, including noise, parking issues, street closures, and the takeover of the community's green space.

Coroner provides update on 8-year-old girl who died on Chicago-bound flight

The preliminary autopsy that was conducted on an 8-year-old girl who died after suffering a medical emergency on a Chicago-bound flight was deemed inconclusive.

The Peoria County Coroner shared the update Friday, saying the autopsy is "pending several studies" but did not show signs of foul play, abuse or neglect.

Naperville woman used young daughters to steal hundreds of items from Yorktown JCPenney: prosecutors

A Naperville woman is accused of using her two young daughters to steal thousands of dollars in merchandise from the Yorktown JCPenney store.

On Thursday, around 1:24 p.m., Lombard police responded to the JCPenney at 175 Yorktown Mall Drive for a report of a retail theft.

Niles moves forward with Golf Mill redevelopment, no tax increase planned

Golf Mill Shopping Center in north suburban Niles is looking to reclaim its former glory and lead a national trend of bringing shoppers back.

The redevelopment project has been years in the making – and seeing it to fruition will take several more.

Tiffany Henyard faces lawsuit from former Thornton Township employee

Thornton Township Supervisor and Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard was hit with yet another lawsuit, this time by a former township employee.

Dwayne Thrash, a long-serving former Maintenance Manager and current President of the Thornton Township Trustees of Schools, filed a complaint Thursday for wrongful termination.

Chicago-area boy finds rare cicadas in his backyard

While many Illinois residents are unnerved by the billions of cicadas emerging this season, five-year-old Jason Prange of Palos Heights is excitedly embracing the phenomenon.

Jason's enthusiasm for bugs goes beyond the ordinary, as evidenced by his bug-themed T-shirt and backpack adorned with his favorite insect names.

Chicago woman charged in Lawndale shooting

A Chicago woman was charged in connection with a shooting that left another woman wounded Sunday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Nikita Walker, 31, allegedly shot and wounded a 28-year-old woman around 1:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of South Sawyer Avenue, police said.

Dolton Park District president accuses Mayor Tiffany Henyard of political retaliation

The head of the Dolton Park District claims embattled Mayor Tiffany Henyard is playing political games with their efforts to improve the town's parks.

Dolton Park District President Cleo Jones said Henyard is retaliating after the park district allowed four of her political opponents to use a field house for meetings. Jones said part of the retaliation came in the mail last week.