Speeding Corvette rolls over, killing driver in McHenry County: officials

The Brief A 57-year-old man died Saturday after his Corvette went airborne and overturned in a field in McHenry County. Authorities said the car was speeding eastbound on Route 173 when it left the road and rolled over. Speed and reckless driving are believed to be factors, and the crash remains under investigation.



A man died after his Corvette went airborne and rolled over in a field Saturday afternoon in McHenry County.

What we know:

The deadly crash happened around 3 p.m. on Route 173 near White Oaks Road in Dunham Township.

According to the McHenry County Sheriff's Office, the 1984 Chevrolet Corvette was speeding past vehicles eastbound on Route 173, when it left the roadway, went airborne and rolled over, coming to rest upside down.

The 57-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Officials said speed and reckless driving were believed to be factors in the crash.

What we don't know:

The McHenry County Coroner's Office has not yet identified the deceased.

It was not immediately clear why the Corvette ran off the road.

The sheriff office's Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating along with the coroner's office.