Robot Block Party brings two days of tech fun to Griffin Museum of Science and Industry

The Brief Griffin MSI is hosting its annual Robot Block Party in celebration of National Robotics Week. Robotics teams from local universities will show off interactive bots and cutting-edge innovations. Visitors can meet robots that crawl, swarm, and even provide therapy.



The Griffin Museum of Science and Industry is throwing a two-day celebration of all things robotics during its annual Robot Block Party.

What we know:

The event will feature hands-on demonstrations and robot showcases from university teams and research groups across the Chicago area, including Northwestern University, University of Chicago, Illinois Institute of Technology, and Toyota Technological Institute of Chicago.

Visitors will be able to interact with a wide range of robots, from soft-bodied crawlers to therapeutic robotic animals, while learning about how robotics are shaping the world around us.

Highlights:

The Robot Block Party offers a chance to see emerging technology up close and better understand how robotics is increasingly woven into daily life. Whether it’s helping people move, providing comfort, or mimicking natural behaviors, these machines highlight the power and potential of human innovation.

Some highlights from the event include:

Swarmbots that mimic the group behavior of insects and birds;

Noodlebot, a soft robot that teaches itself to crawl through trial and error;

A robotic wheelchair developed in partnership between Northwestern and the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab;

Baxter, a humanoid robot that mimics guest arm movements;

PARO, a robotic baby seal used for calming therapy sessions.

What's next:

The event runs for two days at MSI and is included with museum admission. It’s family-friendly and designed to spark curiosity for all ages.