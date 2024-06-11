'RiotLand': Riot Fest leaving Douglass Park; lineup and new location to be announced Wednesday

Riot Fest will be leaving Douglass Park this year.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, Riot Fest organizers plan to announce where the fest will be held this year ahead of the lineup release at 11 a.m.

In a statement from Riot Fest co-founder Mike Petryshyn, also known as Riot Mike, he blamed the move on the Chicago Park District.

"…allow me to be as clear as the azure sky of the deepest summer — our exodus is solely because of the Chicago Park District. Their lack of care for the community, you, and us, ultimately left us no choice," he said in a statement released on the Riot Fest website.

Neighbors near Douglass Park have long voiced a litany of complaints about the event, including noise, parking issues, street closures, and the takeover of the community's green space.

Riot Fest, which debuted in 2005, moved to Douglass Park in 2015.

Amid ongoing tensions, organizers announced on Tuesday night that the festival will relocate.

The fest is scheduled to take place from Sept. 20 to Sept 22.

You can read the full statement released by Riot Mike below:

Dearest fans,

You find me penning this letter at the end of what was built — the culmination of the wildest journey Riot Fest has traveled.

Several weeks ago, I had enough. I was tired of Riot Fest continually being the lowest hanging fruit. I was tired of playing their games. I was tired of watching something I love being continually used to deflect away from their own internal deficits. This prevented us from giving you the experience you deserve.

So it became evident change was needed. Riot Fest will be leaving Douglass Park. And — allow me to be as clear as the azure sky of the deepest summer — our exodus is solely because of the Chicago Park District. Their lack of care for the community, you, and us, ultimately left us no choice.

But then there's Alderwoman Monique Scott. She is righteous. Caring. Passionate. She is one of us. The hardest conversation I've had regarding our departure was with her. It was filled with tears and sadness because Riot Fest has real meaning with the 24th Ward and vice versa. We're not abandoning the community here… we're taking them on this journey as well.

Though our curtains may have closed in Douglass Park, another one has opened.

It's called RiotLand.

It's something like you've never seen before. And it's far overdue.

So perhaps for one last time, allow your humble guide to take you to the front gates of a place where all of you can choose your own adventures. That would mean the world to me and the friends we're bringing along because without you — the fans — there would be no soul to what we do.

Only at RiotLand.

Your chum,

Riot Mike

FOX 32 Chicago has reached out to the Chicago Park District for comment.