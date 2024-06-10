‘Worse than Tiffany Henyard’: Another south suburban mayor takes heat from residents

Tension in south suburban Harvey continues to grow as residents flocked to the streets for a peaceful protest on Monday.

About 50 people marched from a nearby church to the town's municipal center prior to its monthly city council meeting.

Two city council members say approximately 70 businesses and 100 churches have been impacted by Mayor Christopher Clark's mandates on licenses and delinquent property taxes.

"We're just seeking transparency and participatory governance. If we know what’s going on in neighboring suburbs, we certainly don't want to model those types of things," said Alderwoman Colby Chapman.

Outside Harvey's Municipal Center, residents held signs saying, "Mayor Clark is worse than Tiffany Henyard." Another poster said, "Stop harassing vendors."

Business owners say their licenses are being held up, residents complained of a three percent water hike, and pastors were outraged after Harvey churches were required to obtain business licenses.

Concerned residents called for transparency on how village dollars are being spent. They are also asking that Mayor Clark's administration be investigated along with his business dealings.

Clark's staff told FOX 32 he was unavailable for comment.