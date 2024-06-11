Chicago woman charged in Lawndale shooting

article

A Chicago woman was charged in connection with a shooting that left another woman wounded Sunday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Nikita Walker, 31, allegedly shot and wounded a 28-year-old woman around 1:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of South Sawyer Avenue, police said.

Walker, who lives in the same block where the shooting occurred, was arrested less than an hour later. She was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

Walker has a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

No further information was provided.