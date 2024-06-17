Chicago police squad car hit in South Deering, 2 officers hospitalized

A Chicago police squad car was hit by an SUV in an intersection in South Deering Sunday night.

Officers were responding to a call around 8:31 p.m. when they were struck by a silver SUV at the intersection of Commercial Avenue and 95th Street.

The woman driving the SUV was not injured. There were two boys in the car, and neither of them were injured.

There were two officers in the patrol car. One was transported to a local hospital as a precaution while the second officer was hospitalized with a minor head injury. He was listed in good condition.

A citation was issued to the driver of the SUV.