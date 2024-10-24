Car owner shoots man breaking into vehicle on Chicago's West Side

A man trying to break into a vehicle was shot by the car's owner Thursday morning in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

The 53-year-old was attempting to get inside the car when he was confronted by the owner around 2:30 a.m. in the 300 block of North Mayfield Avenue, police said.

A struggle broke out and the owner of the car fired a shot, striking the suspect in the shoulder. Paramedics took the suspect to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

