Man charged with breaking into school in Grand Crossing

A man is accused of breaking into a school Thursday in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

Demetrius Bryant, 18, was charged with one count of burglary to a school, day care or place of worship, Chicago police said.

Officers responding to a burglar alarm about 2:15 a.m. at a school in the 7800 block of South Ellis Avenue met with an employee who saw security footage of a man trying to unscrew a camera in the main office, police said.

The officers found Ellis in the office, at which time he jumped out of a window onto the roof and down to the ground, police said. He was taken to into custody after a brief foot chase.

He was scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.