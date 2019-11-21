Man charged with bringing gun to Rush's ER

article

A man is facing a felony charge after allegedly bringing a gun into the Emergency Room of Rush Medical Center Thursday on the Near West Side.

Cagdreun Stinson, 18, was charged with a count of unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm with no FOID card, Chicago police said.

About 2:50 p.m., officers responded to the hospital in the 1600 block of West Congress Parkway for reports of a man with a gun, police said.

Earlier, Stinson had walked into the hospital for treatment while carrying a bag that allegedly contained a gun, according to police and a spokesperson for the hospital.

He left the bag behind when he was discharged, the spokesperson said. Someone from the cleaning staff picked up the bag, noticed there was a gun inside and called security.

The new RUSH University Medical Center, in Chicago, Illinois on JANAURY 17, 2013 (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Security notified police and detained Stinson when he came back for the bag, the spokesperson said. He was placed under arrest when the officers arrived.

Advertisement

Stinson was scheduled to appear in court Friday.