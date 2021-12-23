Man charged with fatal shooting in Lincoln Square an hour after he had carjacked a man in Rogers Park

A man already in jail for a carjacking in Rogers Park has been charged with fatally shooting a man about an hour later in Lincoln Square on the North Side.

Police say Julius Flowers, 23, is the man seen in a surveillance video walking toward Rae Park, 59, in the 2600 block of West Catalpa Avenue around 7 a.m. on Dec. 1.

Flowers confronted Park as he stood beside the open driver’s side door of his van, then pulled a gun and fired at him while backing away, police said. He then jumped into a waiting car and sped away.

Park was hit in the chest and was pronounced dead at Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston.

Flowers has been charged with murder and armed robbery, Chicago police announced Wednesday.

Flowers was already being held for a carjacking that happened around 6 a.m. the same day in the 7000 block of North California Avenue, police said. He and another man are accused of confronting a man in a Chevrolet, hitting him and stealing his car.