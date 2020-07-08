Man charged with murder in fatal Albany Park beating

article

A man allegedly beat another man to death with a baseball bat Tuesday in Albany Park on the Northwest Side, police said.

Carl Noffz, 23, faces a felony charge of first-degree murder in the incident which took place about 6 a.m. in the 4800 block of North Central Park Avenue, Chicago police said.

That morning, officers found a 28-year-old man unresponsive in a home on that block, police said. He had been hit in the head with a blunt object and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the man as Philip Noffz. An autopsy ruled his death a homicide.

Carl Noffz had allegedly struck him multiple times in the head and face with a baseball bat, according to police, who said the incident was domestic in nature.

Though the pair share a last name, their relationship is unknown at this time, police said.

Carl is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.