Man critically wounded in River North shooting, police say

A 33-year-old man was critically wounded early Sunday on the North Side after shots were fired into the vehicle he was riding in.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 200 block of West Hubbard Street, according to police.

The victim was a passenger in a vehicle when a white car pulled up alongside and someone inside opened fire, police said. The victim was struck in the eye and dropped off at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made, and Chicago police detectives are investigating.