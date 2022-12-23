Man dropped off at hospital dies of gunshot wounds

A 31-year-old man died Friday morning after being dropped off at a Chicago hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police say the victim was dropped off at Northwestern Memorial Hospital around 12:41 a.m. by two unknown individuals in a blue pickup truck.

The victim was shot in the abdomen and pronounced dead.

There are no details on where the incident happened at this time.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Area Three detectives are investigating.