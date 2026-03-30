3 Joliet schools on lockdown as suspect barricades self in nearby home, sheriff says

The Brief Three schools in Joliet were placed on lockdown after a suspect barricaded themselves in a nearby home following a vehicle crash and foot chase. The incident began just before 1 p.m. when deputies attempted a traffic stop; a reverse 911 alert was issued to nearby residents. Authorities are urging people to avoid the area around Joyce Road as the situation remains ongoing.



Three schools in southwest suburban Joliet are under lockdown Monday due to a nearby barricaded suspect, authorities said.

What we know:

The incident began just before 1 p.m. when Will County deputies attempted to stop a vehicle in the 200 block of Romayne Avenue in Joliet.

Authorities said the driver crashed the vehicle and fled on foot into a neighborhood, then entered a nearby home and remained barricaded.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office issued a reverse 911 alert to residents within a one-mile radius.

As a precaution, Marycrest School, Mary Sears Children’s Academy and the Joliet Township High School District 204 administrative building were placed on lockdown.

What you can do:

Residents are also urged to avoid the area near Joyce Road between Jefferson Street and McDonough Street until further notice.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.