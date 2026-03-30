3 Joliet schools on lockdown as suspect barricades self in nearby home, sheriff says
JOLIET - Three schools in southwest suburban Joliet are under lockdown Monday due to a nearby barricaded suspect, authorities said.
What we know:
The incident began just before 1 p.m. when Will County deputies attempted to stop a vehicle in the 200 block of Romayne Avenue in Joliet.
Authorities said the driver crashed the vehicle and fled on foot into a neighborhood, then entered a nearby home and remained barricaded.
The Will County Sheriff’s Office issued a reverse 911 alert to residents within a one-mile radius.
As a precaution, Marycrest School, Mary Sears Children’s Academy and the Joliet Township High School District 204 administrative building were placed on lockdown.
What you can do:
Residents are also urged to avoid the area near Joyce Road between Jefferson Street and McDonough Street until further notice.
This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Will County Sheriff's Office.