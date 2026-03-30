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3 Joliet schools on lockdown as suspect barricades self in nearby home, sheriff says

By Cody King
Published  March 30, 2026 1:57pm CDT
Will County
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • Three schools in Joliet were placed on lockdown after a suspect barricaded themselves in a nearby home following a vehicle crash and foot chase.
    • The incident began just before 1 p.m. when deputies attempted a traffic stop; a reverse 911 alert was issued to nearby residents.
    • Authorities are urging people to avoid the area around Joyce Road as the situation remains ongoing.

JOLIET - Three schools in southwest suburban Joliet are under lockdown Monday due to a nearby barricaded suspect, authorities said.

What we know:

The incident began just before 1 p.m. when Will County deputies attempted to stop a vehicle in the 200 block of Romayne Avenue in Joliet.

Authorities said the driver crashed the vehicle and fled on foot into a neighborhood, then entered a nearby home and remained barricaded.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office issued a reverse 911 alert to residents within a one-mile radius.

As a precaution, Marycrest School, Mary Sears Children’s Academy and the Joliet Township High School District 204 administrative building were placed on lockdown. 

What you can do:

Residents are also urged to avoid the area near Joyce Road between Jefferson Street and McDonough Street until further notice.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Will County Sheriff's Office. 

Will CountyCrime and Public SafetyJolietNews