Man dropped off at South Side hospital dies after being shot in throat

A man in his 40s died after being dropped off at a South Side hospital with a gunshot wound to the throat Saturday night.

Police say the man was shot in the Chicago Lawn area in the 6300 block of Fairfield Avenue around 9 p.m.

The victim was dropped off at Holy Cross Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

No further information from anyone on scene and no one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.