Man fatally shot by FBI agent in Chicago was firing into homeless encampment, report says

The Brief A 27-year-old man was fatally shot by an off-duty FBI agent Monday in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood. FOX News reports the man was firing into a homeless encampment when the agent saw him, stopped and shot him. The FBI’s Inspection Division is reviewing the shooting, and the investigation remains ongoing.



A man who was fatally shot by a federal agent in Chicago on Monday had been firing into a homeless encampment before the agent intervened, according to FOX News.

Fatal Chicago shooting involving feds

What we know:

The shooting happened near West 18th Street and South Union Avenue in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood, the FBI's Chicago Field Office confirmed.

Chicago police said officers responded to the shooting in the 1700 block of South Union Avenue. The department's Investigative Response Team was at the scene to document the incident.

Pilsen shooting involving feds on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026.

The Chicago Fire Department said one person was taken to a hospital. The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the man as 27-year-old Oscar D. Isaya-Corrales.

According to FOX News, Isaya-Corrales was a Venezuelan immigrant who was seen firing into a homeless encampment before he was fatally shot by an off-duty FBI agent.

The agent was commuting home alone in a Bureau-issued vehicle when they saw Isaya-Corrales firing a gun and shot him, according to the FBI and FOX News.

Isaya-Corrales died in the shooting. No other injuries were reported.

The FBI confirmed Isaya-Corrales was an illegal immigrant from Venezuela and in 2023, during the prior administration, he was taken into custody at the border but later released.

FOX News also reported that Isaya-Corrales was previously arrested in California and released from custody despite an ICE detainer.

The FBI said its Inspection Division is reviewing the incident in accordance with agency policy.

"The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI’s Inspection Division. As this is an ongoing matter, we have no further details to provide," the agency said.

Illinois State Police said their officers were at the scene helping with traffic control.

What we don't know:

Authorities and federal officials have not released further information about what led to the shooting.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing. The FBI said the matter is under review.