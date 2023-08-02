Man fatally shot in Back of the Yards

A man was shot and killed Tuesday night while driving in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The man, whose age was unknown, was driving a car around 8:30 when gunfire broke out in the 5300 block of South Lowe Avenue, according to Chicago police,

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the back and was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.