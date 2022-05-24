Man fatally stabbed on CTA Blue Line train

A man was stabbed to death on a CTA Blue Line train Monday night in the West Loop.

Police and paramedics found 43-year-old James R. Parsons IV suffering from a stab wound the chest around 10:52 p.m. at the Clinton Blue Line station, officials said.

Parsons was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

The deadly attack came hours after Chicago Police Supt. David Brown talked about the resources the department has dedicated to the city's transit system.

"We've added an additional 130 officers to the CTA since March to not only control the platforms but to also patrol our buses, our stops that drive violence," Brown said. "We've seen an increase in arrests recently."