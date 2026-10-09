2 charged in shooting of CTA bus passengers

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The Brief Two people have been charged with attempted murder in a Sept. 30 shooting that seriously injured two passengers aboard a CTA bus on Chicago’s South Side. Tyrese Jones, 19, and Destiny Jones, 18, also face felony charges of aggravated battery involving a firearm and transit passengers. Both were arrested Oct. 6 and were scheduled for detention hearings Friday.



A man and a woman have been charged in connection with a shooting that seriously injured two passengers aboard a CTA bus on Chicago's South Side last week.

Tyrese Jones, 19, and Destiny Jones, 18, were each charged with attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery involving the discharge of a firearm and two counts of aggravated battery of a transit passenger.

CTA bus shooting

The backstory:

Police said the pair were identified as the offenders in a Sept. 30 shooting that left a 57-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman seriously injured while they were riding a CTA bus in the Englewood neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 4:40 p.m. in the 300 block of West 63rd Street, police said.

The woman was shot in the arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition. The man was shot in the left side of his abdomen and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

Two days after the shooting, police released surveillance images of the two suspects wanted in connection with the attack.

Both of them were arrested Tuesday near the 6600 block of South Halsted Street.

What's next:

Both suspects were scheduled for detention hearings Friday.