Man found dead on Orange Line tracks

A man was found dead on the CTA Orange Line tracks Monday morning in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

The man, whose age was unknown, was discovered around 4 a.m. lying unresponsive on the southbound tracks near the Halsted station, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His cause of death is unknown, and he has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Area One detectives are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.