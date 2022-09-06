Man found shot dead in Antioch apartment

A man was found shot to death in an apartment Monday night in Antioch.

Antioch police responded to a call of shots fired around 11 p.m. in the 1000 block of Main Street where a bystander said they heard shots from a nearby apartment.

Police entered the apartment and found the body of a 42-year-old man who had been shot, officials said. His identity has not yet been released by the Lake County coroner's office.

Police determined the man was shot by someone who fled the scene prior to their arrival.

The shooting appears to be a "targeted, isolated" incident, police said.

Antioch police are investigating along with the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Antioch police at (847) 395-8585.