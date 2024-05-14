Chicago police seek CTA assault suspect who punched, kicked victim

Chicago police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly assaulted a CTA passenger last month, causing serious injuries.

The incident occurred on April 10 around 11:14 p.m. on a Pink Line train at 1713 W. Polk Street.

According to police, the suspect approached the CTA passenger and punched the victim in the face. He then continued to punch and kick the victim in the face and body.

CTA assault suspect | CPD

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, aged between 25 and 35, standing approximately 6 feet tall, and weighing between 200 and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, and black boots. Additionally, the suspect bears tattoos on various parts of his body, including his left arm, elbow, lower forearm, hand, as well as his right arm and inner forearm.

Anyone with information on the suspect is encouraged to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-744-8261. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDtip.com.