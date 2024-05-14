Expand / Collapse search

Chicago weather: Showers clearing tonight, sunny skies and mild temps expected Wednesday

By
Published  May 14, 2024 7:51pm CDT
Weather
FOX 32 Chicago

Highs return to near 80 by the end of the week

Emily Wahls has your Chicago weather update!

CHICAGO - Scattered showers and isolated storms are possible on Tuesday evening, and then the shower activity will taper off at night with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Wednesday looks nice with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60s. 

Scattered showers and storms return Thursday and Friday with highs returning to the 70s. 

The upcoming weekend looks mainly dry, but an isolated shower or storm can't be ruled out. 

Temperatures will be warm in the upper 70s to low 80s.