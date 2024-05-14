Chicago weather: Showers clearing tonight, sunny skies and mild temps expected Wednesday

Scattered showers and isolated storms are possible on Tuesday evening, and then the shower activity will taper off at night with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Wednesday looks nice with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Scattered showers and storms return Thursday and Friday with highs returning to the 70s.

The upcoming weekend looks mainly dry, but an isolated shower or storm can't be ruled out.

Temperatures will be warm in the upper 70s to low 80s.