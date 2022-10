An 18-year-old man was found on a street in Little Village with a gunshot wound to the head early Saturday morning.

Chicago police say the victim was found in the 2800 block of West 23rd Street around 2:41 a.m.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital by the CFD and is in critical condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.