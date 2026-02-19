Expand / Collapse search

Man found shot after crashing car in Heart of Chicago alley, police say

By Nic Flosi
Published  February 19, 2026 8:15am CST
Heart of Chicago
The Brief

    • A man was found shot in the back late Wednesday after crashing into a pole in an alley.
    • The shooting happened around 10:29 p.m. in the 2200 block of West Cermak Road.
    • The victim is in critical condition as detectives investigate.

CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after he was found shot late Wednesday night in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded around 10:29 p.m. to the 2200 block of West Cermak Road.

Police said a man, believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, was driving through an alley when he struck a pole. He got out of the vehicle and was found nearby with a gunshot wound to his back.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting and crash.

What's next:

Area Three detectives are investigating.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

