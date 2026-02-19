Man found shot after crashing car in Heart of Chicago alley, police say

The Brief A man was found shot in the back late Wednesday after crashing into a pole in an alley. The shooting happened around 10:29 p.m. in the 2200 block of West Cermak Road. The victim is in critical condition as detectives investigate.



A man is in critical condition after he was found shot late Wednesday night in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded around 10:29 p.m. to the 2200 block of West Cermak Road.

Police said a man, believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, was driving through an alley when he struck a pole. He got out of the vehicle and was found nearby with a gunshot wound to his back.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting and crash.

What's next:

Area Three detectives are investigating.