Man found shot after crashing car in Heart of Chicago alley, police say
CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after he was found shot late Wednesday night in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood, according to police.
What we know:
Officers responded around 10:29 p.m. to the 2200 block of West Cermak Road.
Police said a man, believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, was driving through an alley when he struck a pole. He got out of the vehicle and was found nearby with a gunshot wound to his back.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what led up to the shooting and crash.
What's next:
Area Three detectives are investigating.
