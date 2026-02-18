Teen arrested 9 months after fatal Chicago shooting

The Brief A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in May 2025. Police say the shooting happened during an argument on West Quincy Street. The teen faces a first-degree murder charge.



A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged nine months after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed during an early morning argument on Chicago’s West Side.

What we know:

Police said the teen was arrested last Tuesday in the 5000 block of West Quincy Street in the Austin neighborhood. He was identified as the suspect who shot and killed a 24-year-old man on the same block on May 3, 2025.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. According to police, the 24-year-old was walking on the sidewalk when the teen approached him and an argument broke out.

The teen then allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the man in the chest. The man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died.

The teen ran from the scene, police said. He is now charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what the argument that led to the gunfire was about.