Man gunned down by multiple offenders inside South Side Chicago home: police

A 30-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon on Chicago's South Side.

Around 12:56 p.m., police say the male victim was inside a Douglas home in the 3500 block of S. Rhodes Ave. when he was approached by multiple unknown offenders who pulled out a gun and fired shots.

The victim was struck multiple times to the body and taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.