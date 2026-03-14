Chicago Public Schools CEO search down to 3 finalists, including interim head

The Brief Three finalists to be the next Chicago Public Schools CEO were announced this week. Interim CPS CEO Macquline King, Sito Narcisse and Meisha Porter are the final three candidates. They will next interview with Mayor Brandon Johnson in hopes of leading the third-largest school district in the country.



Three finalists were announced in the search for the next CEO of Chicago Public Schools this week.

What we know:

They included Macquline King, who has served as the district’s interim CEO since last June, Sito Narcisse, who led the East Baton Rouge Parish School System in Louisiana, and Meisha Porter, who used to lead New York City’s education department.

Three finalists were announced in the search for the next CEO of Chicago Public Schools this week. They included Macquline King (left), who has served as the district’s interim CEO since last June, Sito Narcisse (center), who led the East Baton Rouge (Getty Images and Chicago Public Schools) Expand

They were named the final three after more than 100 candidates applied for the job to lead the third-largest school district in the nation with more than 316,000 students, according to the Chicago Board of Education. The next step in the process will be interviews with Mayor Brandon Johnson, although it was not clear when those would take place.

The board said it was on track to install the next CEO before the start of the 2026-2027 school year.

King was appointed to lead CPS on an interim basis in June. She had served as the senior director of education policy for CPS before her appointment.

Narcisse led the East Baton Rouge Parish School System from 2021 until 2024, according to his LinkedIn profile. He previously worked as a principal in Pittsburgh and Boston’s public school districts.

Porter was the chancellor of the New York City Department of Education for a year after serving as executive superintendent for the Bronx, according to her profile. She taught in the district for seven years before serving as a principal for over a decade.

To learn more about the search for the next CPS leader, visit cpsboe.org/supt-ceo-search.