Chicago Board of Education picks interim CPS head

The Chicago Board of Education voted to appoint Macquline King as the interim superintendent/CEO of the Chicago Public Schools district on Wednesday.

The board voted 11-8 with one member abstaining.

What we know:

King has 18 years of professional experience in education, most recently as the senior director of education policy for the City of Chicago since 2022, according to a CPS news release.

King was the favored candidate of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Two members of the Board of Education, Jennifer Custer and Ellen Rosenfeld told Fox 32's Paris Schutz that there was some pushback from members about reports of King's professional background.

"Ms. King has given me concern, that's true," said Rosenfeld. "There was four incidents she was cited for negligence and I believe that we need an interim [CEO] that has an unblemished record."

CPS Board President Sean B. Harden said in a statement:

"Identifying an interim candidate who understands the services, components, concerns, and politics that go along with this role—and how to balance them—was paramount. Similar to the ongoing search for the person who will hold this seat permanently, the Board wants to ensure our interim is a leader who upholds educational excellence, equity, and accountability while also exemplifying the values of CPS stakeholders across the District."

Replacing Martinez

The backstory:

The outgoing district CEO Pedro Martinez is leaving the job this month after he was fired over a disagreement with Johnson whether to take out a loan to finance a new teachers contract.

Martinez was hired in April to lead Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

What's next:

King will serve on an interim basis as the board continues to look for a permanent leader.